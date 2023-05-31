Help IMPD Win Grant for K-9 Officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are hoping to win a grant for their four-legged officers, and they need your help!

If awarded, the Aftermath K9 Grant would “support all of IMPD’s furry friends.” According to a press release, this support would be “instrumental for new K9 equipment and training.”

Organizations around the country are eligible for this money. So, if you would like to see IMPD win, you need to vote online through Monday, June 5th.

You can vote online here. You can also visit the Aftermath Cares social media pages and comment “IMPD, Indianapolis, Indiana” to log votes, as well as share your votes with others on social media.

Visit the Aftermath Cares Facebook page here. Visit the Aftermath Cares Instagram page here.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 7th.

The Aftermath K9 Grant awards $15,000 to eight law enforcement agencies “by tier.” Tiers are based on the number of full- and part-time employees working for the organizations.

The top four departments in each tier will get $2,500 each, while the remaining four will get $1,000 each. Then, “honorable mentions” will also get $1,000 each.