Bottleworks Hotel is best on nationwide “Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023” list

Yelp has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023. This curated selection showcases a diverse range of accommodations, including highly-rated hotels, inns, campgrounds, guesthouses, resorts, and unique stays. The list is based on ratings and reviews from the Yelp community.

Yelp’s annual list showcases the very best in hospitality. It’s goal is to ensure that travelers can make informed decisions when planning their summer vacations.

Which Indy Hotel Was On The List?

Topping this year’s list at number one is the remarkable Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis. Once a soda bottling factory, this converted marvel is now an art deco masterpiece nestled in the heart of the city’s reimagined downtown district.

According to glowing Yelp reviews, guests are treated to a truly pampered experience at this establishment. The hotel boasts a plethora of on-site amenities, including a movie theater, a bowling alley, a spa and yoga studio, and a cocktail bar.

Indianapolis’ Ironworks Hotel also made this list at #27.

Other Boutique Gems and Unique Getaways

The Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023 list also features a variety of boutique getaways. Other entries on the list include New Orleans’ The Chloe taking the fourth spot. It offers guests a stunningly designed hotel experience.

For those seeking a more unconventional retreat, Mi Kasa Hot Springs near Palm Springs, California provides a clothing-optional escape. While Hotel Wailea in Maui offers a dreamy and luxurious Hawaiian experience at number eight.

Additionally, the list highlights Huntsville, Alabama’s Drury Inn & Suites at number eighty, conveniently located next to NASA’s Space and Rocket Center launchpad. Last but certainly not least, visitors can indulge in a memorable stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort in Tennessee, ranked at number seventy-one.

To explore the complete collection of Yelp’s 2023 Top 100 Places to Stay in the US, visit their webpage.