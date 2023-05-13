Listen Live
Three Shot, One Killed Near Daleville

Published on May 13, 2023

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot, and one was killed, near Daleville Friday evening.

Officers believe two men and one woman were shot at a home in Salem Township.  The woman did not survive.

Both men were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and one was later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis.  According to the Muncie Star Press, one of the injured men is also a suspect.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking at more than one crime scene and talking to multiple potential witnesses.  An earlier shooting in Chesterfield could be connected to this incident, but officers are not yet sure if this is the case.

More information should be released as they learn more.

