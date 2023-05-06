One Child & One Firefighter Hospitalized After Friday Night Fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Several people are now looking for a new place to call home after a Friday night fire in Terre Haute.
The fire took hold of a home on Woodley Avenue just before 7 o’clock Friday night.
Two kids and four adults were inside. They managed to escape by the time fire fighters arrived, and it was not an easy fire to put out. One fire fighter hurt their leg and had to be taken to the hospital – another one was treated for exhaustion.
One of the kids had to be taken to the hospital for inhaling smoke.
The house was called a total loss – and a potential arson.
