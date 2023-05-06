Border Patrol Union Calls Harris & Mayorkas “Clowns”

In less than one week over ten thousand immigrants are expected to cross the southern border. On May 11th Title 42, a Trump policy that allows quick expulsion of illegal immigrants will no longer be in effect. The National Border Patrol Council predicts 10-13,000 people will enter the country illegally the day the policy is lifted.

The NBPC is not holding back as they called both the DHS Secretary and the Vice President “clowns” on Friday.

VP Kamala Harris had been appointed to lead efforts at the border in 2021. Since her time in office, Harris has visited the southern border once. White House Press Secretary KJP stated earlier this week that illegal crossings were down 90%- this was later proven to be misleading.

The Customs and Border Protection reveal there have been more than 8,000 illegal crossings each day this month so far. The Department of Homeland Security believes these numbers will double in the next few weeks.

Due to the increasing concerns of officials, President Biden has ordered 1,500 troops to guard the border as of next week.