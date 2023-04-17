Listen Live
Who Needs Bud Light when you have Coors Light?

Published on April 17, 2023

Riley Green has a popular song called “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” In the song he has a line- about Bud Light that he has recently switched.

When the song came out the lyric was “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.” At a recent concert though, he changed the lyrics to “And coolers never run out of cold Coors Light.” The crowd roared with approval.

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, has begun trying to dig themselves out of the hole they dug themselves by releasing a new commercial.

It is old school. The voice they have over the video sounds blue collar, and it looks American. The commercial has one of their famous Clydesdale horses passing by famous American landmarks.

