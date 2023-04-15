Two Drunk Drivers Caught in Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. — On Friday night, April 14, two drivers who were not able to drive safely were arrested in Gregg Park in Vincennes, Knox County. A state trooper was watching the park and saw a Chevrolet driving too fast inside the park where some people were. The park has a speed limit of 10 mph, but the driver was going much faster than that.

After stopping the vehicle, the trooper identified the driver as a 16-year-old male from Vincennes. The teenager showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Troopers also found an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the driver had a blood alcohol content of .12%. The juvenile was released to a family member, and Juvenile Probation was contacted.

The 16-year-old is now facing multiple charges, including Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Alcohol, and Criminal Recklessness.

Shortly after stopping the 16-year-old driver, troopers made contact with Fantasy Brower, a 44-year-old woman from Vincennes. Like the teenager, Brower also displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed that she had a blood alcohol content of .19%.

Troopers arrested Brower for Driving While Intoxicated. She was then taken to the Knox County Jail.