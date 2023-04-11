Elope With Oscar Mayer’s “Wienermobile of Love”

The average cost of a wedding in 2023 ranges from $20-30,000. The venues, DJs, catering, dresses, and added expenses can distract from what the big day is all about. That’s where Oscar Mayer comes in. There’s no better way to make a life-long commitment to a person than cementing your “I Do’s” at a Wienermobile.

This weekend, April 15th-16th, couples can sign up for a 30-minute ceremony in Vegas that centers around the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. An authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be parked out front of Vegas’ infamous Little White Chapel where all lovebirds can experience the “Wienermobile of Love.”

Oscar Mayer is covering all costs of the ceremony (minus travel and accommodations) for the exclusive weekend-only event. Each ceremony will not only be officiated by an official Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, but the couple will also walk down the aisle to the romantic sounds of a “live Wiener Whistle Quartet.” That’s not all! The company will provide a photographer for the special moment and a complimentary wiener-shaped cake.

It’s what every girl has dreamed of!

