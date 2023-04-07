Chicago Elected a Progressive Mayor, Good Luck

New Chicago Mayor elect, Brandon Johnson is as progressive as they come in almost every category. He also lied to the people of Chicago.

Mayor Johnson said that he would not raise taxes, but his interview on ‘CBS Mornings,’ he goes back on that statement.

If you watched both clips you see that he not only is going to raise taxes on businesses and wealth, but he also wants to defund the police.

In a city that is filled with crime, he wants less police officers. That does not make any sense.

If you are living in Chicago, best of luck to you. When you elect someone like this you deserve everything that comes your way.

