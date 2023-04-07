NWS: Weekend Weather Update

INDIANAPOLIS — After last week’s severe storms and tornadoes, this weekend should be fairly pleasant and mild.

Meteorologist Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says the weekend and coming week will be quite dry. And, next week may provide more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, as temperatures will hit the 70s, and possibly even 80 degrees.

Updike notes that Saturday could be a bit breezy, but otherwise, the weather will stand in stark contrast to that of last Friday and Saturday.

23 tornadoes have been confirmed around the state for March 31st so far. Governor Eric Holcomb Tweeted Thursday that he is asking the President for “expedited assistance for Hoosiers” affected by the tornadoes.

With the nicer weather, you and your family members might enjoy a few of the Easter events happening around the state. Continue reading for more.

Need some Easter suggestions?

Easter Egg Hunt – Brazil

What: The Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch is working with the First Christian Church to host the hunt. Here, you and your family can enjoy a festive egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, and pray with other members of the community in honor of the holiday.

Details: Meet at Forest Park with an Easter basket (or grocery bag) at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Scavenger Hunt – Downtown Indianapolis

What: This event combines the charms of an Easter Egg Hunt with the challenges of a scavenger hunt. It is open to all ages, and features multiple “checkpoints,” with prizes available for certain participants.

Details: Head to the Orange Bridge and Indianapolis Colts Playspace at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Scavenger Hunt will run until 1 p.m.

Easter Beer Hunt (21+ Only) – Nashville

What: Hard Truth Distilling Co. is helping adults get into the holiday spirit with an Easter Beer Hunt. All participating adults will get goodies to take home, including six bottles of Quaff ON! beers and a Hard Truth tote. And, instead of simply hunting for eggs, you can also hunt for bottles of beer.

Details: Head to the Hard Truth Distilling Co. Saturday or Sunday for your desired hunt session. Learn more and get tickets here.

Learn more about events in Boone County here. Find some Easter recipes here.