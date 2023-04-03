Beloved Local Meteorologist says “So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit”

You’ve seen her on your television updating on the latest weather. Perhaps you have heard her on WIBC. However, Emmy nominated meteorologist Stephanie Mead from WISH TV has announced she is leaving the TV station.

In a Twitter post, Mead stated she would be going to Fox in Detroit, and this will be her last week on WISH TV.

What is Mead’s background?

Mead grew up in southwest Chicago and attended Hinsdale South High School.

She studied at Northern Illinois University for a degree in Geography with Journalism minor.

While working on her studies at Northern Illinois University, she had her first experience in TV through an internship program with the company WTVO-TV Channel 17. The station is based in Rockford, and she participated in the background for several of the station’s programs, mostly focused on news.

Mead got her first official job on television just as she was completing her degree. She was hired by the Northern Television Center as a weather presenter.

After graduating in 2013, she then movefor a television job in Twin Falls, Idaho at the station KMVT-TV. She was hired as a weather presenter and reporter. The station serves Southwestern Idaho, specifically Magic Valley.

During her time there, she worked under chief meteorologist Brian Neudorff, who helped develop her skills and confidence. She eventually took over his job, doing weekend night shifts to report on the latest weather news. Her popularity grew, thanks to her on-camera charm.

Two years later, Mead moved to the Green Bay, Wisconsin and worked at television station NBC 26. This is where she honed her skills often live reporting during events of extreme weather, as seen during thunderstorms and blizzards which impacted the area. She has a Midwest Regional Emmy Award nomination from her work with NBC 26.

In 2017, she left NBC 26 for a position at WISH-TV. But as quickly as the Indiana weather can change, so can the media personalities.

Mead enjoys spending time near bodies of water such as beaches or lakes. And with Lake St. Clair on the shores of Detroit, she’ll have a lake nearby. Plus, she’ll be in the Great Lake State.

Best of luck!