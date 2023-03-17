JMV Joins Tony Katz to Discuss Colts, Purdue, and IU

JMV joined Tony Katz this morning to discuss the Colts free agent moves, along with Purdue and Indiana’s March Madness chances.

On Thursday, the Colts signed quarterback Gardner Minshew. He played for new Colts head coach Shane Steichen last year. It is largely believed that Minshew is being brought in to help teach the new rookie quarterback the offensive system.

Purdue and Indiana are set to play their opening games of this year’s March Madness tournament tonight.

Purdue will play at 6:50 against Fairleigh Dickinson tonight. Fairleigh Dickinson plays a full court pressure style of basketball. It is imperative for the young Purdue guards to handle the pressure well in order for them to avoid the upset.

Indiana will play Kent State tonight at 9:55.

Indiana could potentially be upset by Kent State. It will be important for Indiana to get Trayce Jackson-Davis going offensively and for the other players to knock down shots.