Penny Flanagan Shouldn’t be Allowed Near Children

Penny Flanagan is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, and she has quite the stance on what makes a good parent.
It is your job as a parent to listen to and to affirm whatever your child says.
That is absolute nonsense.
Parents should be left alone to decide what is best for their child. Parents do not need government people who have never met them or their child telling them how to parent their children.
Penny Flanagan’s comments are absurd, and she belongs nowhere near children.
