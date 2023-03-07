Man Shot Outside Lucas Oil Stadium; Convention Center Put On Brief Lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk outside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis police say.

Police initially thought the suspect ran into the nearby Indiana Convention Center, and special weapons and tactics teams were going through Convention Center late Monday night to secure it. However, surveillance video from the Convention Center later showed the suspect entering the building and then leaving it; the suspect then was unable to get back inside.

No suspect was in custody at 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:45 p.m. Monday to a person shot at the stadium at 500 S. Capitol Ave. A minute later, medics were sent to West South Street and South Missouri Street, just northwest of the stadium.

A large police presence surrounded the stadium Monday night as well as the nearby Indianapolis Convention Center after the shooting. The Convention Center had been locked down, but that limit was lifted by midnight Monday; employees had been asked to shelter in place.

IMPD tweeted at 10:39 p.m. Monday, “At this time, all streets around Lucas Oil Stadium are closed off due to this active investigation. This includes South, Capital, Missouri & Maryland St. Residents and drivers can expect these streets to be blocked off the next several hours as this investigation continues”

Anyone with information was asked to call 317-327-3475.

No events were scheduled Monday night at the stadium.