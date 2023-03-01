Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: “She’d Whisper In My Ear…And Actually Breathe On Me.”

Creepy Uncle Joe is baaaacckkk!

Only President Biden can make a speech about thanking nurses incredibly cringey, and that he did. During a healthcare event Tuesday in Virginia Beach, Biden went off-script to give what was supposed to be a heartfelt memory of a time a nurse made him feel comfortable while sick.

Biden recalls when he was hospitalized in the 80s for two life-threatening brain aneurysms. He then singled out his nurse on the Walter Reed Hospital staff, Pearl Nelson, who he was clearly fond of…

‘I had a nurse named Pearl Nelson. She’d come in and do things I don’t think you learn in nursing school. She’d whisper in my ear, I couldn’t understand, but she’d whisper and she’d lean down. And actually breathe on me to make sure there was a connection, a human connection.’

Whispering and heavy breathing is at the top of Biden’s favorite things list- just under ice cream. No wonder Biden remembered his time in the hospital so fondly.

If there is anything to take from this, we can all agree nurses are not appreciated enough (especially Pearl.)