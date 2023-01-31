Two Men from Indianapolis Have Been Sentenced for Child Exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men from Indianapolis have been sentenced to several decades in prison for sexually exploiting a child.

Michael Ingram, 43, and Carmeron Helm, 36, were arrested by Indianapolis Metro Police in 2020, say court documents.

Officers were told about an email account that sent child sex abuse material to Ingram’s account in March 2020. Police were able to link that account to Ingram’s home in Indianapolis.

After searching his home, officers found child pornography on his iPad and iPhone. Prosecutors also found over 1,600 text messages between him and Helm over a two-year period. The two were texting about sexual acts with children. Ingram also took pictures of himself sexually assaulting a child and sent them to Helm in exchange for more child pornography,

Prosecutors say Ingram was given a 40-year prison sentence and Helm was sentenced to 20.