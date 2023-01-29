Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home.

The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive

The car drove straight into the home’s living room, making the Fire Department send in their collapse rescue team with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

A mother and her 1-year-old child were hurt from the crash. By the time help arrived, the driver of the car got out and ran.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. IMPD says they’re investigating the crash and searching for the driver of the car. If you have any information on the incident, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.