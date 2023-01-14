Shooting at Budget 8 Inn Kills Two

INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday-morning shooting at a motel in Indianapolis has left two men dead.

IMPD officers went to the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street after learning that someone had been shot. There, they found the two injured men.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died.

Not long after, a third injured man was found at another location in serious condition. It has not been determined if he is also connected to the Budget 8 incident, though it is possible.

Police are investigating. No suspects have been arrested as of yet.

If you know anything about this incident, please call IMPD or contact Crime Stoppers.