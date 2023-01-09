“I have a plan of attack” – Jeff Saturday Talks Permanent Head Coach Job, Says He Can Turn Colts Around

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts season has finally come to an end, and many fans would call it one of the more disappointing season in recent memory. But that hasn’t deterred the Colts interim head coach.

“It (the season) has not changed my mind,” said Jeff Saturday, who has served as Indianapolis Colts interim head coach since Frank Reich’s firing in November, “if I get this job, there’s going to be significant change.”

Saturday talked to reporters Monday, discussing his view of how the last eight games of the season went and what future he envisions for the blue and white. The Colts finished the season 4-12-1 with a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans. Indianapolis went 1-7 under Saturday’s run as interim head coach.

Saturday says if he were to get the job as the actual head coach, there would be a change in how the Colts operate, saying he was thrown into the mix without any preparation.

“You know, when I came in, I’m thrust into how things have been done for the past however many years. And I’m appreciative of that and everything they’ve done and the success that they’ve had, but it will look different,” said Saturday. He chose to avoid any details on what ideas he has for Indy, opting to keep things close to the vest. Saturday says he believes he knows the secret to turning the Colts around, and for there to be success, there has to be complete alignment from owner Jim Irsay to general manager Chris Ballard to the head coach.

“Listen, I have a very clear vision of how I can turn this football team around. I have a plan of attack that I understand and believe has to happen to turn a corner,” said Saturday.

The Colts have the 4th pick in the NFL Draft. General Manager Chris Ballard plans to speak with media Tuesday, and the assumption is that Ballard will remain in the GM seat. There has been constant speculation that Ballard would be shown the door after the season collapse.

Jeff Saturday has not scheduled an actual interview time for the head coach position.