ISP: Colorado Murder Suspect Arrested in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind.–A man wanted for murder in Colorado was arrested Friday morning in Posey County.

An Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling I-64 and discovered a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling at 86 mph. The trooper tried to stop the Pathfinder, but the driver sped away and went onto a county road.

The driver was identified as Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina. They say he reached speeds in excess of 90 mph before losing control, leaving the road, and landing in a field.

When police looked at the registration, they say they found out that it had been stolen from Wheat Ridge, Colorado and may have been involved in a murder that happened Thursday. They learned that Chance was a suspect in that murder, so he was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

He’s being held without bond for Colorado authorities.

Chance was arrested on the following charges:

-Murder (charge from Colorado)

-Resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony

-Possession of a stolen vehicle, Level 6 felony

-Reckless driving, Class B misdemeanor