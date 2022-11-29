Police: Crown Point Man and Nephew Facing Charges in Regard to January 6 Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON–A man from Crown Point, Indiana was arrested earlier this month for being involved in the January 6th Capitol riot.

Court documents says Dale Huttle, 61, illegally entered the Capitol grounds with his nephew and wielding a flagpole at officers. He hit at least two of them with the flagpole. Approximately 30 minutes leader, he appeared to grab an officer’s baton and yelled “Surrender!” Huttle was arrested November 9 in Crown Point, but the criminal complaint against both he and his nephew, Matthew, were released Tuesday.

Matthew was arrested in Boise, Idaho Tuesday. Investigators say Mathew got into the Capitol Building at about 2:58 pm by entering through the doors next to the Senate Wing, exited, and then re-entered at about 3:06 pm where he would remain for another 10 minutes.

Dale Huttle is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Matthew Huttle will make his initial court appearance later this week in the District of Idaho. He’s facing misdemeanor offenses.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.