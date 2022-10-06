DACA Ruled Unlawful By Federal Appeals Court

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court is largely upholding a district court ruling that found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful because of how it was created.

In June 2012 then-President Barack Obama issued an executive order memo setting up the program to protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation.

Wednesday’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling sent the case back to the lower court to decide whether a new Biden administration rule fortifying DACA is legal.

Yesterday’s ruling won’t affect the more than 610,000 immigrants, known as Dreamers, but it will continue to block new applications for the program.