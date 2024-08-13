Listen Live
Local News

UPDATE: Couple Involved in Possible Murder-Suicide Identified

Published on August 13, 2024

Medics and Indianapolis Police Department officers were called at 9 p.m. Aug. 12, 2024, to an incomplete 911 call from a home in the 600 block of Watersonway Circle

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

UPDATE: The woman has been identified as Nolan’s wife, 41-year-old Ashley Nolan. The two teenagers are believed to be the couple’s daughters. — INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults are dead, and two kids are injured, from what police are calling a “domestic disturbance” on the south side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Both IMPD and the Marion County Coroner’s Office have confirmed that the suspected shooter was former IMPD Reserve Officer Thomas Joseph Nolan, 43, who retired in May of 2024. His death has been ruled an apparent suicide. They believe he shot and killed a woman, later identified as his wife, 41-year-old Ashley Nolan. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Watersonway Circle. That is northeast of the intersection of West Edgewood Avenue and Bluff Road. When officers were on their way there, they heard multiple gunshots. “They end up finding a deceased female and a deceased male in the backyard of the residence. This appears to be a domestic turned murder-suicide,” said IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson. Thompson says the officers rushed in and found two teenagers who had gunshot wounds. The teenagers are believed to be the couple’s daughters. “The heroism of the officers who went into that building to go in and save those teenagers. That’s what we should be thinking about,” said Thompson. One of the teenagers was taken to a hospital in stable condition while the other is in serious condition. “We’re thinking of the family of these adults and these children. It’s just tragic for them,” said Thompson.

Source: WISH-TV

Source: WISH-TV

Source: WISH-TV

