Two Teams Are Set To Win The Men’s NCAA Tournament According To These Trends

March Madness is here, and with it comes the thrill of unpredictable basketball and detailed analysis of trends spanning decades of tournament history.

This year, all eyes are on two standout teams that, according to historical patterns, seem primed to cut down the nets.

But before you start penciling in your championship pick, remember that while these trends are compelling, they are far from guarantees.

The NCAA Tournament has always been a treasure trove of statistical patterns and evolving narratives.

Certain factors, such as team seeding, conference dominance, and performance leading into March, often align with championship success.

This year’s analysis has elevated two programs to the forefront, showcasing how their circumstances mirror those of past champions.

Whether it’s their dominant offensive efficiency, seasoned rosters, or coaches with proven postseason success, these trends point toward them as serious contenders.

But here’s the beauty of March Madness: the unpredictable is its heartbeat.

Trends may suggest a strong likelihood, but they cannot account for the magic of an unexpected Cinderella story or the grit of a lower seed rising to the occasion.

The chaotic charm of this tournament is exactly what makes it so captivating.

Check out below to see how certain trends want to count Duke and Florida as a 2025 NCAA Tournament contender!