Top Places to Ride Horses in Indiana

Published on September 16, 2025

Horses standing in line, showing their rear legs and tails in ronda,malaga,spain

Horseback Riding | Source: joseantona / Getty

Looking for a unique way to explore Indiana’s natural beauty? Horseback riding is one of the best outdoor adventures the Hoosier State has to offer. From scenic state parks to family-friendly stables, there are plenty of spots where you can saddle up and hit the trails.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, here are some of the top places to ride horses in Indiana.

Top Places to Ride Horses in Indiana  was originally published on hankfm.com

1. Brown County Saddle Barn – Nashville, IN

 

Located inside Brown County State Park, this saddle barn is a favorite for its guided trail rides, pony rides, and hayrides. The park’s rolling hills and colorful fall foliage make it one of the most picturesque places to ride in the state.

2. Koteewi Stable & Trails – Noblesville, IN

 

Just north of Indianapolis, this stable offers guided trail rides through Strawtown Koteewi Park. Families love the pony rides, while adults can enjoy relaxing trail rides along scenic river views.

3. The Stables at French Lick Resort – French Lick, IN

 

This historic resort offers guided rides ranging from 45 minutes to 90 minutes. With trails bordering the Hoosier National Forest, it’s a must-visit for riders seeking breathtaking views and well-trained horses.

4. Grandpa Jeff’s Trail Rides – Morgantown, IN

 

A family-friendly spot that offers 45-minute to longer guided rides. It’s known for its welcoming atmosphere, making it a great choice for first-time riders.

5. Fort Harrison Saddle Barn – Indianapolis, IN

 

Located within Fort Harrison State Park, this saddle barn provides easy access to beautiful trails just minutes from downtown Indy. It’s perfect for a quick escape into nature.

6. Salt Creek Ranch – Metamora, IN

 

Tucked away in southeastern Indiana, Salt Creek Ranch offers rustic trail rides through scenic countryside. It’s a peaceful option for those who want a more off-the-beaten-path experience.

7. Turkey Run State Park – Marshall, IN

 

Known for its sandstone gorges and historic covered bridges, Turkey Run State Park also offers horseback riding trails. Riders can explore wooded paths and creeks that make this park one of Indiana’s most popular outdoor destinations.

8. Indiana State Parks & Forests

 

For riders who own their own horses, Indiana’s state parks and forests feature hundreds of miles of bridle trails. Popular spots include:

  • Owen-Putnam State Forest – rugged trails through hardwood forests.

  • Greene-Sullivan State Forest – quiet, less crowded trails across rolling terrain.

  • Jackson-Washington State Forest – 18,000+ acres with trails open to horseback riders.

