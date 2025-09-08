Listen Live
Sports

Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins – Won For Jim

Published on September 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 07 Dolphins at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins – Won For Jim

The Indianapolis Colts opened their season with a statement, delivering a dominant 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a game filled with standout plays and heartfelt emotion.

From start to finish, the Colts played inspired, complementary football, making the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium one to remember.

Take a look below at the Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins.

RELATED | 5 Things Learned: Colts Blast Dolphins, End Streak

Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins – Won For Jim  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Peyton Manning in the building!

2. The Colts being introduced as a team

3. Edgerrin James hits the anvil!

4. A Lucas Oil Stadium flyover!

5. Daniel Jones finds Tyler Warren early and often on the first drive

6. Cam Bynum gets his first interception as a Colt

7. and the celebration was iconic

8. Michael Pittman Jr with the sideline catch and touchdown

9. Colts ring of honor members in the building for Jim Irsay’s Ring of Honor induction

10. Laiatu Latu with the interception!

11. Daniel Jones with with his 2nd rushing touchdowns on the day

12. Zaire Franklin wraps up the week 1 victory!

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close