Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1
Fantasy Football is here and that means another year of looking at the Waiver Wire on a Tuesday night.
Even if your draft went perfectly, staying diligent with adds and drops every single week can make the difference between a middle-of-the-pack finish and a championship run.
The waiver wire is a place where you can find breakout stars, injury replacements, and depth that gets you through bye weeks.
But here’s the key: don’t let Week 1 hype trick you into blowing your top claim.
It’s easy to chase player who went off in the opener, but sometimes that first-week explosion doesn’t last.
Monitor usage, watch for role changes, and don’t get caught up in the noise, you want to set yourself up for the long haul, not just a one-week wonder.
Take a look below at the Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1
RELATED | This NFL Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study
Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1 was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Ollie Gordon II (RB – Miami Dolphins)Source:Getty
With injuries in Miami’s backfield, Gordon has climbed the depth chart and is positioned as the primary backup to De’Von Achane.
He could see significant short-yardage and goal-line work, making him a valuable handcuff and potential early-season starter.
2. Bryce Young (QB – Carolina Panthers)Source:Getty
Young ended last season strong, showcasing his dual-threat ability.
With a favorable Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville’s defense, he could deliver solid fantasy numbers, especially in leagues that reward rushing stats.
3. Jaydon Blue (RB – Dallas Cowboys)Source:Getty
Blue’s explosiveness and receiving ability make him a high-upside option in Dallas’ backfield.
While he may not dominate touches, his big-play potential is worth a roster spot, particularly in PPR leagues
4. Cedric Tillman (WR – Cleveland Browns)Source:Getty
Tillman enters the season as Cleveland’s WR2 and has shown the ability to produce when given opportunities.
With a favorable early schedule, he’s a solid pickup for WR depth and may find his way into your FLEX with Joe Flacco throwing the ball.
5. Brenton Strange (TE – Jacksonville Jaguars)Source:Getty
As Jacksonville’s starting tight end, Strange faces a Panthers defense that struggled against TEs last season.
He’s a great streaming option for Week 1 and could have season-long value.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash