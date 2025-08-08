Sail into your weekend with the Tony Katz Yacht Rock Playlist
1. Kenny Loggins – Heart To Heart
2. Hall & Oates – Sara Smile
3. Earth, Wind & Fire – September
4. The Doobie Brothers – What A Fool Believes
5. Christopher Cross – Ride Like The Wind
6. GINO VANNELLI – I Just Wanna Stop
7. Miss Sun – Boz Scaggs
8. Eddie Rabbitt – Suspicions
9. ALL RIGHT – CHRISTOPHER CROSS
