Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 6/27/24: Jerry Nadler, Anthony Blinken, Jamaal Bowman Blames AIPAC, William Jacobson

Published on June 27, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

1. Who Is Making The Most Absurd Comments: Nadler or Blinken

2. Bowman Blames AIPAC

3. William Jacobson talks about Justice Brown’s “Pregnant People” comment in SCOTUS

