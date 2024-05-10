Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/10/24: Magna Carta, Mother’s Day, Senator Coons (D-DE), Biden vs Biden: Joe used to be a supporter of Israel, Dr Phil, Biden Fact Checked

Published on May 10, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Climate change activists use a HAMMER and chisel to smash glass protecting the priceless Magna Carta

2. Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day. Greeting card with cherry blossom branches. Source:Getty

3. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) says he told Israeli PM Netanyahu, “You have to go into Rafah” to finish off Hamas

4. Biden vs Biden: Joe used to support Israel

US Vice President Joe Biden in New York Source:Getty

5. Dr Phil interviews Benjamin Netanyahu

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Source:Getty

6. Biden fact checked by ABC News

U.S. President Biden visits San Francisco Bay Area Source:Getty

