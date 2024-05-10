Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/10/24: Magna Carta, Mother’s Day, Senator Coons (D-DE), Biden vs Biden: Joe used to be a supporter of Israel, Dr Phil, Biden Fact Checked

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Climate change activists use a HAMMER and chisel to smash glass protecting the priceless Magna Carta
Listen:
2. Mother’s DaySource:Getty
Listen:
3. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) says he told Israeli PM Netanyahu, “You have to go into Rafah” to finish off Hamas
4. Biden vs Biden: Joe used to support IsraelSource:Getty
5. Dr Phil interviews Benjamin NetanyahuSource:Getty
Listen:
6. Biden fact checked by ABC NewsSource:Getty
Listen: