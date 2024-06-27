Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 6/27/24: DEI Language in SCOTUS, Tim Scott Rumors, What Trump Should Do At Tonight’s Debate

Published on June 27, 2024

1. DEI Language Invades SCOTUS

US-POLITICS-SOTU-BIDEN Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Rumors about potential Trump VP pick Tim Scott

Trump New Hampshire Source:Getty

Listen:

3. What Trump Should Do For Tonight’s Debate.

US-VOTE-DEBATE Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Home Prices Cooling

Sign house for sale. A miniature composition with a toy wooden house in a meadow with green grass against a forest background. Source:Getty

Listen:

