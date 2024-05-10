Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/10/24: Biden Impeachment? Southern Border, Does Trump want to go to jail?

Published on May 10, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

1. Joe Biden is siding with Hamas. Will there be an impeachment?

2. The Border continues to be the most important story in America.

3. Does Trump want to go to jail?

4. Chris Cuomo Makes Ivermectin About-Face After Denouncing Its Use for COVID: 'I Am Now Taking a Regular Dose'

Chris Cuomo Makes Ivermectin About-Face After Denouncing Its Use for COVID: 'I Am Now Taking a Regular Dose' (yahoo.com)

