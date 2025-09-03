Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Fed up with his social media accounts being taken down, Indianapolis attorney Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta over accusations that he’s impersonating the Facebook founder who shares his name 2. Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast coming to Indiana Source:Getty Mike Speedy joins Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Indiana | Sept. 9-11, 2025 3. US Strikes Venezuela Drug Boat 4. Wall Street – Main Street Disconnect Source:Getty 5. Senator Dick Durbin blames Indiana for Illinois’ failed state Source:Getty