Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/25/25: RFK Jr and Trump have broken the left. No, the Chicago Bears are not worth $9B. Xi trying to pull a fast one at the UN. Starbucks closing locations. Tony needs to watch Tulsa King

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. RFK Jr and Trump have broken the left Source:Getty 2. No, the Chicago Bears are not worth $9B 3. Xi trying to pull a fast one at the UN 4. Starbucks closing stores 5. Tony needs to watch Tulsa King