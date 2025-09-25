Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/25/25: RFK Jr and Trump have broken the left. No, the Chicago Bears are not worth $9B. Xi trying to pull a fast one at the UN. Starbucks closing locations. Tony needs to watch Tulsa King

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. RFK Jr and Trump have broken the leftSource:Getty
2. No, the Chicago Bears are not worth $9B
3. Xi trying to pull a fast one at the UN
4. Starbucks closing stores
5. Tony needs to watch Tulsa King
More from WIBC 93.1 FM