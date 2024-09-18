Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/18/24: 14 yr old accused of planning murder, Jennifer McCormick, Fed Rate Cuts Expected, Saluting Branches, EV Car Fires

Published on September 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. 14-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Planning The Murder Of A Teenager In Muncie

2. Jennifer McCormick, Democrat for Indiana Governor, joins show to talk about School Choice

Source: Zoom Meeting

3. Fed Rates Cut Expected

Source: Getty

4. Saluting Branches

salutingbranches.org

5. EV fire presents ‘unique challenges’ for Carmel FD

Source: Getty

EV fire presents ‘unique challenges’ for Carmel FD • Current Publishing (youarecurrent.com)

