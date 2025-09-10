Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/10/25: Indiana University ranked as US’s worst public college for free speech. Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar. Biden Administration cooked labor stats data massively during 2024. Pritzker calls illegal aliens “law abiding” Micah Beckwith did himself no favors by going on Hammer & Nigel

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Indiana University ranked as US’s worst public college for free speech Indiana University ranked as US’s worst public college for free speech 2. Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar 3. Biden Administration cooked labor stats data massively during 2024 4. Pritzker calls illegal aliens “law abiding” Source:Getty 5. Micah Beckwith did himself no favors by going on Hammer & Nigel Source:SOSDiegoMorales/X