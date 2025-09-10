Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/10/25: Indiana University ranked as US’s worst public college for free speech. Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar. Biden Administration cooked labor stats data massively during 2024. Pritzker calls illegal aliens “law abiding” Micah Beckwith did himself no favors by going on Hammer & Nigel

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Indiana University ranked as US’s worst public college for free speech
2. Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar
3. Biden Administration cooked labor stats data massively during 2024
4. Pritzker calls illegal aliens “law abiding”Source:Getty
5. Micah Beckwith did himself no favors by going on Hammer & NigelSource:SOSDiegoMorales/X
