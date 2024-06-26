Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/26/24: SCOTUS, Visa – Mastercard Settlement, Lauren Boebert, Julian Assange, Trump talks about the upcoming Debate, KJP

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. More decisions on the way from SCOTUS

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Judge rejects $30 billion Visa, Mastercard swipe-fee settlement

Visa, MasterCard And Revolut Photo Illustrations Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Judge rejects $30 billion Visa, Mastercard swipe-fee settlement – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

 

3. Lauren Boebert wins her primary

CONGRESSWOMAN LAUREN BOEBERT Source:Getty

Listen:

4. WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Returns To Australia As A Free Man

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Returns To Australia As A Free Man Source:Getty

5. Donald Trump talks about the upcoming debate

Donald Trump Addresses The Faith And Freedom Road To The Majority Conference Source:Getty

6. KJP brags about all the great things Biden has done

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre At Daily Press Briefing June 18, 2024 Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

2003 So Cal Gen Con
Producer Karl

CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You’re Jewish or Support Israel’s Right to Exist

Crash on Brookville Road
John Herrick

Fatal Crash Near Hancock-Marion County Line

Eleven Park
Kurt Darling

Expert Claims Use Of Taxpayer Money To Build New Sports Stadiums Is Not Worth It

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close