Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/21/24: Pacers vs Celtics, RFK Jr, Maher on Gutfeld, George Takei, Macy’s, Senate Chaplain, George Stephanopoulos with Benjamin Netanyahu

Published on May 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Pacers vs Celtics

Indiana Pacers (124) Vs. Boston Celtics (129) At TD Garden Source:Getty

2. Maher on Gutfeld

3. 71% of Americans say they want a third party in the debates

Robert F. Kennedy holds voter rally at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Co Source:Getty

 

reference:

71% of Americans say they want a third party in the debates – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/71-percent-in-poll-want-rfk-jr-third-parties-in-debate/

….and RFK thinks he has the polling to be in the debate – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/rfk-jr-believes-qualifies-debate/

4. Petition To Have Harrison Butker Kicked Off The Chiefs Has Already Amassed Almost 200k Signatures

5. Macy’s tries to appeal to a younger audience

Macy's Reports Quarterly Earnings Source:Getty

6. Senate chaplain Black opening prayer: “Lord, we pray for the Iranian people who mourn the death of their president.”

7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos and responds to allegations of war crimes in Gaza

