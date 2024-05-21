Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/21/24: Pacers vs Celtics, RFK Jr, Maher on Gutfeld, George Takei, Macy’s, Senate Chaplain, George Stephanopoulos with Benjamin Netanyahu

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Pacers vs CelticsSource:Getty
2. Maher on Gutfeld
3. 71% of Americans say they want a third party in the debatesSource:Getty
71% of Americans say they want a third party in the debates – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/71-percent-in-poll-want-rfk-jr-third-parties-in-debate/
….and RFK thinks he has the polling to be in the debate – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/rfk-jr-believes-qualifies-debate/
4. Petition To Have Harrison Butker Kicked Off The Chiefs Has Already Amassed Almost 200k Signatures
5. Macy’s tries to appeal to a younger audienceSource:Getty
6. Senate chaplain Black opening prayer: “Lord, we pray for the Iranian people who mourn the death of their president.”
7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos and responds to allegations of war crimes in Gaza
