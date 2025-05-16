Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/16/25: James Comey’s threatening Trump post, Can 100 guys beat a gorilla? Lewd Nude Dude in the News, Trump trade deals great for the US, media still obsessed with the plane gift, Asking Matt Bair impossible questions

Published on May 16, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. James Comey's threatening Trump post

Donald Trump Jr: 

https://x.com/trump_dona1213/status/1923296414559314264

2. Can 100 guys beat a gorilla?

3. Lewd Nude Dude in the News

Bizarre break-in: Intruder found sleeping nude at Echo Park home – NBC Los Angeles

4. Trump trade deals great for the US, media still obsessed with the plane gift

5. Asking Matt Bair impossible questions

Source: Matt Bair

