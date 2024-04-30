Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/30/24: Marshalls killed in Charlotte, Trump Hush Money, Student Mobs, Joe Hogsett, Samsung AI, Cat in a Box

Published on April 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. 3 US Marshals killed in Charlotte

Multiple officers shot in Charlotte Source:Getty

 

reference:

3 US Marshals killed – https://nypost.com/2024/04/29/us-news/police-officers-wounded-in-shooting-near-charlotte/

2. There is no crime in the Trump “Hush Money” case

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP Source:Getty

3. Columbia University students drape “Student Intifada” over iconic Hamilton Hall

Columbia University students gather for Palestinians and enter iconic Hamilton Hall Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Why is Hogsett making this move regarding the MLS, and betraying Ersal Ozdemir and the Indy Eleven?

Hogsett speaking to the city county council

Listen:

reference:

Will Mayor Hogsett steal this woman’s property to make his selfish MLs dreams come true? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/owner-of-parcel-within-possible-mls-stadium-development-area-says-she-wont-sell?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

5. Samsung stock: Shares rise after tech firm reports big jump in profit

Man with laptop, AI brain and robot hand Source:Getty

Listen: 

 

reference:

Samsung stock: Shares rise after tech firm reports big jump in profit | CNN Business

6. Couple accidently ship their cat in Amazon box

Funny cat in cardboard box at home Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Stowaway cat from Utah shipped to California in Amazon returns package (sltrib.com)

