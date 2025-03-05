Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/5/25: Scott Jennings, Morning Schmo, Egg Prices, Tariffs and farmers, Trump honors 13 year old boy

Published on March 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Scott Jennings schools David Axelrod

2. Gov. Braun Signs Two Executive Orders to Protect Women's Sports

Source: Getty

3. Trump addresses how tariffs will affect our farmers

Trump addresses how tariffs will affect our farmers
Source: Getty

4. President Trump honors a 13 year old boy who was diagnosed with Brain Cancer 6 years ago

