Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/5/25: Scott Jennings, Morning Schmo, Egg Prices, Tariffs and farmers, Trump honors 13 year old boy
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Scott Jennings schools David Axelrod
2. Gov. Braun Signs Two Executive Orders to Protect Women's Sports
Gov. Braun Signs Two Executive Orders to Protect Women’s Sports
3. Trump addresses how tariffs will affect our farmers
4. President Trump honors a 13 year old boy who was diagnosed with Brain Cancer 6 years ago
More from WIBC 93.1 FM