Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/3/25: Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison announces retirement. Will Property Tax debate hurt suburban GOP chances? Small business job cuts. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Much of my career is due to the thumbs up I received from Greg Garrison
2. Will Property Tax debate hurt suburban GOP chances?Source:WIBC
3. Small business job cuts
4. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control
More from WIBC 93.1 FM