Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/3/25: Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison announces retirement. Will Property Tax debate hurt suburban GOP chances? Small business job cuts. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control

Published on December 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Much of my career is due to the thumbs up I received from Greg Garrison

And Garrison has left the building 2017

2. Will Property Tax debate hurt suburban GOP chances?

Property Tax Reform Rally Indiana State House Kendall & Casey Source:WIBC

3. Small business job cuts

4. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control

