Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/4/24: Swift Success, How Will The Election Affect Indiana Economy, Sabre Rattling Iran, Republican Jim Schenke Arrested

Published on November 4, 2024

1. It Was A Swift Success

Swift success in Indianapolis – https://www.ibj.com/articles/swift-fans-say-citys-efforts-to-impress-have-succeeded?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. How will the election results affect Indiana business. Gerry Dick joins

3. More Sabre rattling from Iran

4. Jim Schenke, Republican candidate for Indiana House District 26, was arrested Monday morning

