Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/1/24: Why Aren’t Kamala’s Polls Lower? Chipotle, VW Going Green and Goes Red, Russian Fine Of Google Is Ridiculous, Degenerate Rob Kendall Football Picks, “Coach” Walz
1. Why aren't Kamala's Polls lower?
2. People complained to Chipotle about the portions being too small, so they increased them
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/chipotle-brings-back-bigger-portions-after-criticism-from-customers
3. Volkswagen Hits the Net-Zero Wall
4. Russian court fines Google the most ridiculous amount of money possibly imagined
https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/29/russian_court_fines_google/
5. Only 12,000 jobs created in Oct
Jobs report: U.S. employers added just 12,000 jobs in October
6. Degenerate Rob Kendall gives his football picks
7. Coach Walz
