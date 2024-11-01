Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/1/24: Why Aren’t Kamala’s Polls Lower? Chipotle, VW Going Green and Goes Red, Russian Fine Of Google Is Ridiculous, Degenerate Rob Kendall Football Picks, “Coach” Walz

Published on November 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Why aren't Kamala's Polls lower?

Why aren't Kamala's Polls lower?
2. People complained to Chipotle about the portions being too small, so they increased them

People complained to Chipotle about the portions being too small, so they increased them
People complained to Chipotle about the portions being too small, so they increased them – https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/chipotle-brings-back-bigger-portions-after-criticism-from-customers

3. Volkswagen Hits the Net-Zero Wall

Volkswagen Hits the Net-Zero Wall
Opinion | Volkswagen Hits the Net-Zero Wall

4. Russian court fines Google the most ridiculous amount of money possibly imagined

Russian court fines Google the most ridiculous amount of money possibly imagined
Russian court fines Google the most ridiculous amount of money possibly imagined – https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/29/russian_court_fines_google/

5. Only 12,000 jobs created in Oct

Only 12,000 jobs created in Oct
Jobs report: U.S. employers added just 12,000 jobs in October

6. Degenerate Rob Kendall gives his football picks

Degenerate Rob Kendall gives his football picks
The Degenerates Next Door Podcast Series – Apple Podcasts

7. Coach Walz

