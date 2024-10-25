Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/25/24: Pronunciation with Matt Bair & Tara Hastings, Public Art Is Good, Micah Beckwith, Eugene Robinson Peddling Atlantic Hit Piece, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on October 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Public art is good

Source: Getty

https://www.ibj.com/articles/sculpture-at-elanco-campus-expected-to-make-a-splash-for-public-art?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Micah Beckwith joins show to talk about the campaign

Micah Beckwith joins show to talk about the campaign
Source: Micah Beckwith

3. Eugene Robinson peddling Atlantic hit piece

4. Degenerate Rob Kendall with his football picks

Source: n/a

