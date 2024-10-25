Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/25/24: Pronunciation with Matt Bair & Tara Hastings, Public Art Is Good, Micah Beckwith, Eugene Robinson Peddling Atlantic Hit Piece, Degenerate Rob Kendall
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Public art is good
https://www.ibj.com/articles/sculpture-at-elanco-campus-expected-to-make-a-splash-for-public-art?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Micah Beckwith joins show to talk about the campaign
3. Eugene Robinson peddling Atlantic hit piece
4. Degenerate Rob Kendall with his football picks
More from WIBC 93.1 FM