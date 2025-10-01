Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/1/25: Andre Carson and Dems shut down the government over healthcare for illegal aliens. Des Moines School Board hired an illegal alien as their Superintendent because they didn’t bother to check. Dems not toning down their rhetoric. Madame’s Place

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Andre Carson and Dems shut down the government over healthcare for illegal aliens
2. Des Moines School Board hired an illegal alien as their Superintendent because they didn’t bother to check
3. Dems not toning down their rhetoric
4. Government shutdownSource:Getty
More from WIBC 93.1 FM