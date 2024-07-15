Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Joe Biden Oval Office Address, AT&T, Rep Erin Houchin, Celebrity Passings, IndyStar

Published on July 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office
Source: Getty

2. AT&T Hack

AT&T Hack
Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Rep. Erin Houchin speaks from the Republican Convention

Rep. Erin Houchin speaks from the Republican Convention
Source: Getty

Listen:

4. Shannen Doherty passes

Shannen Doherty passes
Source: Getty

5. Dr Ruth Westheimer passes

Dr Ruth Westheimer passes
Source: Getty

6. Richard Simmons passes

Richard Simmons passes
Source: Getty

7. NBC pulls false poll showing Biden in the lead

NBC pulls false poll showing Biden in the lead
Source: Getty

Listen:

8. Everyone who works at the IndyStar is a despicable monster

Listen:

