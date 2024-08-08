Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/8/24: Broad Ripple, Hogsett’s Creepy Cook, Economy Is Not Okay, Walz Lied About His Service
1. Broad Ripple wants you back
Can Broad Ripple bring people back? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/broad-ripple-businesses-beckon-patrons-to-return-at-end-of-construction-decrease-in-public-safety-concerns?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
2. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett kept his right-hand man, Thomas Cook, around for nearly a decade despite repeated warnings
Reporter Peter Blanchard joins Tony to discuss.
3. The Economy Is Not Okay
4. Nothing else matters. Lying about your service to our country is disqualifying, always.
Tim Walz and stolen valor – https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5127546/rep-tim-walz-military-service&editTime=1723064230
….more – https://www.dossier.today/p/stolen-valor-tim-walz-launched-political
….his staff was confronted when Walz was a Congressman – https://x.com/MTGrepp/status/1821334210411635061
….and more – https://x.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1821351108658200773
….the press is trying to scrub the story – https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/1821262392313180516?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA