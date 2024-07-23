Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/23/24: Inauthentic Kamala, Angry Passengers Seeking Refunds, Was JD The Right Choice, Farting Dog, Jennifer Aniston Approved Underwear

Published on July 23, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Inauthentic Kamala Harris

2. Passengers trying to get refunds for missed flights caused by the global IT outage

3. With Kamala in, was Vance still the right pick by Trump?

4. Did this Dog set a world record for longest fart?

This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Underwear Brand Is Seriously Marked Down for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (msn.com)

