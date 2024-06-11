Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/11/24: Lilly, Elon Musk, Apple AI, Nancy Pelosi, Bill DeBlasio, Ron DeSantis

Published on June 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Lilly gets FDA love for Alzheimer drug

In this photo illustration, the Eli Lilly and Company logo... Source:Getty

 

reference:

Lilly gets FDA love for Alzheimer drug – https://www.ibj.com/articles/lilly-alzheimers-drug-that-can-slow-disease-gets-backing-from-fda-advisers?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Elon Musk is ranting about Apple and OpenAI on X

Listen:

3. Nancy Pelosi: “I take responsibility.”

Listen:

4. Bill De Blasio agrees with Tony

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

De Blasio agrees with Tony that suburban women will determine this election

Listen:

reference:

Jeff Storobinsky on X: “6.10.24 950 pm ET CNN Anchor @kaitlancollins w/ @BilldeBlasio @Alyssafarah @leezeldin https://t.co/aGWB4LQtXm” / X

5. DeSantis announces historic $1.25 billion raise for Florida teachers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to a speaker at a press... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

DeSantis announces historic $1.25 billion raise for Florida teachers (msn.com)

